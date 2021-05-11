The first time was in Calabria, just seven years ago. Francisco had just been appointed pope and stood in Casano allo Jonio in front of 200,000 people, a month after Cocò, a three-year-old boy, had been murdered and charred along with his grandfather during a reckoning of the ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful mafia in Italy. “The gangsters are not in communion with God. They are excommunicated ”, he launched. But things are not so easy in southern Italy. A month later, some 200 prisoners of the fearsome Calabrian mafia did not attend mass in protest against those words that remained in that, in a simple threat. The Vatican, however, has now announced that it will create a commission to study the method to substantiate those words pronounced in June 2014 and try to close the door of the Church and its rites to criminal organizations.

Bergoglio called things by name that day in a place accustomed to omertà or euphemisms. “The ‘Ndrangheta is the worship of evil, the contempt for the common good. It has to be fought, removed. Our children, our young people ask us for it. And the Church has to help ”. The problem is that the Church, for so many years, looked the other way or lived in comfortable collusion with the mafia to hide or ignore its crimes in exchange for a handful of aid or simply to avoid problems. The same weekend of the protest in the prisons, in Oppido Mamertina, a town of just 6,000 inhabitants in the Calabria region, those responsible for a procession stopped the image of the Virgin Mary in front of the house of an old capo, condemned to life imprisonment for crimes of extortion and murder, despite the protests of the captain of the Carabinieri. The war was open. So Francisco decided to start his fight by appointing Francico Oliva as the new bishop in Locride, ground zero of the ‘Ndrangheta.

The new prelate closed the doors of the Church to clans. It banned donations from questionable sources and faced ongoing threats. “It is the time to move from words to deeds. From the documents, to a concrete ordinary pastoral action that does not allow any suspicion of collusion with the mafia power. The Church knows that concrete gestures that reject any complicity with the mafia mentality are essential. This commission is an important step. But the whole Church, with its bishops, priests, faithful and pastoral organizations must be involved ”, he points to the telephone from his Calabrian diocese. “But it seems to me that there is still no clear and sure discernment between gangster behaviors so that we are away from them. The gangsters also belong to the families that are called Christian. Unfortunately the road will still be long ”.

The proximity between the Mafia and the Church, as Bishop Oliva points out, extends over decades, even more than a century, in the regions of Sicily (Cosa Nostra), Naples (Camorra) or Puglia (Sacra Corona Unita). But also in all areas of Italy where the mafias have spread. Religious iconography in ceremonies and close contact with the Church has never ceased to exist. The ‘Ndrangheta, for example, worships Saint Michael the Archangel and holds their great annual gathering at the shrine of the Virgin of Polsi; The Camorra controlled for a long time parishes and dioceses that allowed weddings, baptisms and all kinds of ceremonies with a high porosity between religious and criminal aesthetics. It is not strange either that many processions in the south stop at the door of the capo on duty to show their respect.

Francisco was not the first to illuminate the dark areas of this relationship. John Paul II made an appeal considered by some as “historic” for the conversion of the mafia in 1993 and Benedict XVI defined it as a “road to death” in 2010. But until the end of the 20th century there were also evident signs of promiscuity among these criminal organizations and the finances of the Vatican itself, a fabulous tax haven until recently for money laundering. There are clear examples such as Roberto Calvi, director of the Ambrosiano bank and nicknamed God’s banker because of his ties to the Vatican Bank (someone committed suicide hanging it from a bridge in London). His relationship with the Corleonese clan is more than proven. The same as with Michele Sindona, a member of the P2 League, murdered in prison and a fluid link between the Holy See and Cosa Nostra.

The commission commissioned by Bergoglio, created by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Integral Human Development, will be made up of jurists and lay and religious experts to study how to excommunicate gangsters and make it clear that “it is not possible to belong to the mafia and be part of the Church ”. “To strengthen the excommunication, the pronouncements and the magisterium of Pope Francis on this issue, we thought it necessary to intervene. Hence the creation of the working group ”, announced Vittorio Alberti, coordinator of the team.

Excommunication from the mafia is not mentioned in the Social Doctrine of the Church, Canon Law and the Catechism. Now, the Vatican explains, to “honor Rosario Livatino, the first blessed magistrate in the history of the Church, who courageously exercised her profession of lay mission, a working group has been created in the Dicastery for Integral Human Development. excommunication of the mafias, with the aim of deepening the subject, collaborating with the bishops of the world, promoting and supporting initiatives ”.

Livatino was beatified this Sunday in Agrigento (Sicily), being considered a “martyr” after being assassinated by the mafia in 1990. The group will be made up of the Archbishop of Monreale (Sicily), Michele Pennisi; the president of the Vatican City State Court and expert in the fight against mafias, Giuseppe Pignatone; the president of the Free Association, the anti-mafia priest Luigi Ciotti; the former president of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Rosy Bindi; the inspector general of Italian prison chaplains, Raffaele Grimaldi; Ioan Alexandru Pop, of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, and the priest Marcello Cozzi. From the resulting work, the roadmap for the definitive divorce of two worlds that coexisted in an accomplice for a long time should come out.