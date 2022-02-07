The wars, the Church, the memories. Francesco on Rai 3 from Fazio. «The children who suffer? A mistery”. “I love the classics and used to dance the tango”

VATICAN CITY. “War is a contradiction.” “I’m not a saint like my predecessors Popes, I need friends.” Francesco in the historic connection with the broadcast “Che tempo che fa” on Rai 3 talks across the board with Fabio Fazio, who begins by asking him how he can bear the weight of so many stories of suffering that he encounters and knows: the Pontiff replies that “the whole Church helps me ». Bergoglio and Fazio talk for about an hour on the “culture of indifference” and children who die. The tragedies of the refugees. Caring for the planet. Social aggression. Parents’ homework. The music. The future of the Church.

The Bishop of Rome denounces that “in Libya there are concentration camps”, it is urgent “to think about migration policy”, and the European Union “must come to an agreement” to avoid that the burden of management falls only on some countries. The Pope recalls the tragedies of migrants who cross the Mediterranean, “which has now become a cemetery”, to escape violence and hunger. And he urges everyone not to turn away.

Francis observes that “we miss touching the miseries. Touching them leads us to heroism, I think of doctors and nurses who touched evil during the pandemic and chose to stay there. Touch is the fullest sense. To touch is to take charge of the other ».

Then, the urgency of the climate issue: “We must take care of Mother Earth, protect biodiversity”.

Fazio – visibly moved – looks at families and the role of parents: for Francesco «we need closeness with children. When I talk to young couples I always ask: “Do you play with your children?”. Sometimes I hear painful responses: “Father, when I go out they sleep and when I come back too”. This is the cruel society that distances parents from children ». Even when the boys and girls “make a few slips, when they grow up, you have to be close to them, you have to talk to them”, urges Bergoglio. Fathers and mothers “must be almost accomplices of the children, that complicity that allows them to grow together”.

The Pontiff reflected in an anguished tone on the mystery of the suffering of sick children: “I have faith, but if you ask me why, I don’t know how to answer”. He dwells on the problems of the Church: «Today the greatest evil is spiritual worldliness», because «it makes an ugly thing grow: clericalism. It is a perversion of the Church that generates rigidity “, where” there is rot “.

And then, some more intimate confidence. Music: «I like the classics, a lot. And the tango. I danced it (smiles, ed) ». Friendship: «I have some friends who help me, few but true». And he jokes: «Not that I’m normal, I have my own abnormalities. But I like being with friends. I need friends. ‘ It is one of the reasons “why I did not go to live in the papal apartment. The other Popes are saints but I am not so holy, I need human relationships ».