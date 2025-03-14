03/14/2025



Updated at 09: 04h.





The Vatican has returned has reported that the Pope has spent a “quiet night” in the Gemelli. It is expected that throughout the day the doctors will broadcast a new medical part in which they could give clues of how many days the pontiff must still spend in the Gemelli Polyclinic. Francisco entered this same hospital today just one month, on Friday, February 14.

Today the Pope overcomes the second longest hospitalization of John Paul II, who in 1994, at 73, needed to spend 28 days in the Gemelli because of a hip fracture and the successive operation. Karol Wojtyla has the longest papal hospitalization record, which lasted 55 days. It began in June 1981 and ended in August. On that occasion he was admitted because of a cytomegalovirus and also had to be operated again to conclude the emergency intervention that the doctors had done on May 13, 1981, when he survived an attack in the Plaza de San Pedro.

Pope Francis plans to conclude his spiritual exercises this morning and connect again by videoconference with the Classroom Paul VI of the Vatican, where the preacher of the Pontifical House, Fray Roberto Pasolini is having a series of spiritual meditations for the cardinals and bishops of the Roman curia. This afternoon could take up some government files of the Holy See that require less effort and throughout the weekend you will surely find some of its collaborators.

Yesterday the toilets who are attending to him took a cake with candles to his room to remember the 12th anniversary of his papal choice. It was the only gesture that the Pope made to commemorate the party. In fact, he dedicated this Thursday to the spiritual exercises and to take a look at some of the hundreds of messages of children and young people who have arrived in these weeks to the Vatican.









The Pope remains in a stable and complex situation, with a slight and gradual trend towards recovery. It is responding well to pharmacological therapy, oxygen therapy and the active respiratory and motor physiotherapies.

Francisco’s health would have entered a fairly stationary stability phase and the Vatican spokesmen are already preparing the ground to space the health communications of the Pontiff. Currently, the press office of the Holy See is offering data at least three times a day.

On the other hand, Cardinal Pietro Parolin will celebrate a mass this Friday morning before the diplomatic corps accredited before the Holy See, to pray for the Pope’s health. It will be in the Paolina chapel, inside the apostolic palace. Also this afternoon, public rosaries will be resumed by the Pope in the Plaza de San Pedro, but an hour and a half, from 9:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.