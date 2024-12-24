Pope Francis opened the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica this Tuesday and gave start to the Jubileethe event of the Catholic Church that is celebrated every 25 years, and will later celebrate the rooster mass.

Francis arrived at the atrium of the basilica where a ramp had been placed in front of the Holy Door to allow access to the wheelchair in which the pontiff moves around. knee problems and after the prayers and readings he approached and, always sitting, He knocked three times and the door opened and he walked through it in complete silence.

In St. Peter’s Square About 30,000 people gathered and about 6,000 inside from the basilica to follow this act of beginning of the Jubilee, which they entered amidst imposing security measures between established corridors and metal detectors.

Thousands of people gather at the Vatican to begin the Jubilee. EFE

“On the Christmas of the Lord, light of light, unquenchable hope, we prepare to enter with faith through the Holy Door. The steps of our path are the steps of the entire Church, pilgrim in the world and witness of peace.”said the pope before opening the door, and continued: “Let us cross the threshold of this holy temple and enter the time of mercy and forgiveness, so that the path of hope that does not disappoints.”

Then the Pope and representatives of the five continents in procession before the altar and the rooster mass began.

The first ordinary Holy Year of Pope Francis – although he already instituted an extraordinary one in 2016 dedicated to mercy – began with this act and It will close on January 6, 2026.

The other Holy Doors of Rome They will open on December 29 in Saint John Lateran, on January 1 in Saint Mary Major and on Sunday, January 5, 2025 in Saint Paul Outside the Walls without the presence of the Pope, but, as an exceptional act, Francis will also go to the Roman prison of Rebibbia for the opening of another Holy Door on December 26.

In the Catholic tradition, the Jubilee or ‘Holy Year’ is a time dedicated “to consolidating faith and solidarity”, during which the Church grants indulgences or forgiveness of sins to all those who do works of charity and pass through some of the Holy Doors: in Saint Peter’s or in the other Roman basilicas.