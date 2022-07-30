AA Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:53



Pope Francis, 85 years old and suffering from a serious knee injury that forces him to move in a wheelchair, has sparked rumors after his return from a visit to Canada about a possible resignation from the throne of Saint Peter. “The door is open. It is a very normal option », he said. «I don’t think -he added- that he can continue with the same rate of travel as before. Thinking about my age and my limitation, I have to take it easy.” The Italian press has been reporting for months about a possible resignation of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the first Jesuit pope and also the first from outside Europe.

If the decision is made, the Catholic Church would have up to three Popes, after the retired Benedict XVI, Francisco, along with who would be his successor.

The election of the new pontiff would fall to the Council of Cardinals, in which Francis has included during his nine years in office a large number of cardinals who are associated with the progressive sector of the Catholic Church. The chosen one, in any case, will be the one designated by the ‘Fumata Bianca’ who will proclaim the new Pope from the Vatican balcony.