Pope Francis again today recalled the “serious situation” between Palestinians and Israelis and asked, “in the name of God”, for a ceasefire, and that all possible paths be sought to avoid an extension of the conflict, in a appeal after the Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

“I keep thinking about the serious situation in Palestine and Israel, where so many people have lost their lives. Please, in the name of God, cease the fire. I hope that all possible paths are sought. so that an extension of the conflict is absolutely avoided,” said the pope, looking out onto St. Peter’s Square from the window of the pontifical palace.

Francis called for a ceasefire so that “the wounded can be helped and that aid reaches the population of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is desperate.”

He also reiterated his call for the immediate release of the hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas since the October 7 attack. “Among them there are many children. Let them return to their families,” Francisco asked. The pope urged us to think “of all the children trapped in this war” and others like the one in Ukraine. “This is how their future is being killed. Let us pray to have the strength to say enough is enough,” he added.

