The Pope of the Vatican, Pope Francis made an explicit mention of Europe and migration in his first major address during a visit to Hungary.

Addressing representatives of the Hungarian government and civil society at the former Carmelite monastery in Budapest on Friday, the head of the Catholic Church promoted the European dream and called for a humane approach in dealing with migrants and refugees. He also spoke firmly regarding the Russian war in Ukraine and peace.

Among other things, the Pope called for a search for ways and means for Europe to welcome those fleeing conflict, poverty and climate change. He said that the issue of migration and flight is one of the issues that will affect everyone sooner or later, adding that “therefore it is important that we work, as Europe, to provide safe and legal passages, and on common mechanisms, in the face of a unique challenge, which cannot be contained by rejection, but must embrace it.”