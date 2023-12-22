He is from Novales, a town in Cantabria, and his name is Jesús Manuel Ruiz but he calls himself the Pope of the Lottery. He was the first to enter the interior of the Teatro Real, which opened its doors around a quarter past seven in the morning, and where nearly two hundred people who have spent the night queuing to secure a seat from the front are already entering. We have to follow the Christmas lottery draw that will start around 9:15 in the morning at the Madrid coliseum.

Jesus, accompanied by his son Sergio dressed as an altar boy, has been faithfully attending his appointment with the El Gordo draw for ten years, and this is his third year disguised as the Supreme Pontiff. He plays 37 tenths and has a lot of faith in zero. In fact, he plays 00000 and believes that this year he has a chance. Next to Jesús, there is Juan Manuel, also known as El Obispo de la Lotería, who has come from León and who is another of the classics of the night queues on the 22nd. He plays no less than 80 tenths, some more than he has Manoli, the oldest of this curious gallery of characters who get together every year to follow live the songs of the children of San Ildefonso. Manoli, 86 years old and born in Ceuta, plays 69 tenths and this year she has come disguised as a Christmas basket.

In the festive lottery queue there are characters dressed as Don Quixote, the Spanish flag, elves, a fairy godmother, a lottery ticket, a wizard king, a Coca Cola can, and there are also some with Santa Claus hats. .. and what unites them all is the excitement of the moment and good humor. “Yes, yes, yes, Gordo is here,” sing Elena and Vicent, a couple dressed as foxes who have come from Valencia. «Experiencing it live is very cool; “It's amazing,” they say after having spent a whole night outdoors “and very cold.”

And so little by little, the Pope, the bishop, Manoli, Don Quixote… begin to give color to the Teatro Real before the sound of the children of San Ildefonso takes center stage.