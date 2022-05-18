VATICAN CITY. Pope Francis drew a parallel between the biblical figure of Job, who protests with God for having lost everything, and humanity that today has gone from pandemic to war in Ukraine.

“In certain conjunctures of history”, he said, the “heaps of burdens seem to give themselves as a collective appointment: this is what happened in recent years with the Covid-19 pandemic and what is happening now with the war in Ukraine”.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio underlined the uselessness of the advice that Job’s friends give him, after he has lost wealth, family and health, and God, whom, invoked at length, “in the end responds, as always in a surprising way: he shows Job his glory but without crushing him, indeed, with sovereign tenderness “:” God rebukes Job’s friends who presumed to know everything about God and pain, and, having come to console Job, they ended up judging him with their pre-established schemes . God preserve us from this hypocritical and presumptuous pietism! God – the pope exclaimed – preserve us from that moralistic religiosity and from that religiosity of precepts that gives us a certain presumption that leads you to Phariseeism and hypocrisy “.

The parable of the book of Job, the Pope explained, “represents in a dramatic and exemplary way what really happens in life. In other words, too heavy trials are brought down on a person, a family or a people, disproportionate to human smallness and frailty. In life often, as they say, “it rains in the wet”. And some people are overwhelmed by a sum of evils that appears truly excessive and unjust. And so many people are like that. We’ve all known people like that. We have been impressed by their cry, but we have also often been admired by the firmness of their faith and their love and silence. I am thinking of the parents of children with severe disabilities, have you thought ?, all their life … I am also thinking of those who live with permanent illness or the family member next to them … Situations often aggravated by the scarcity of economic resources. In certain conjunctures of history, these heaps of weights seem to give themselves as a collective appointment. This is what has happened in recent years – Bergoglio noted – with the Covid-19 pandemic and what is happening now with the war in Ukraine. Can we justify these “excesses” as a superior rationality of nature and history? Can we religiously bless them as a justified response to the sins of the victims, who deserved them? We can not. There is – Francis added – a sort of right of the victim to protest against the mystery of evil, a right that God grants to anyone, indeed, which he himself, after all, inspires. Sometimes I find people who say to me, “Father, I protested against God because I have this problem …”: you know that protest is a way of praying, when children and young people protest against their parents it is a way of asking be careful and ask that they take care of them. If you have a wound in your heart, protest with God, he listens to you, he is a father, he is not afraid of our protests, he understands, but – the Pope pointed out – be free, be free in prayer, do not imprison your prayer in preconceived patterns! Prayer must be so spontaneous, like that of a son with his father, who tells him everything that comes into his mouth because he knows that his father understands it. The “silence” of God, in the first moment of the drama, means this. God will not shy away from confrontation, but at the beginning he leaves Job the outlet for his protest. And God listens. Perhaps, at times, we should learn this respect and this tenderness from God. God does not like that encyclopedia of explanations and reflections that Job’s friends make, that is “juice of the tongue” which is not right, that religiosity that explains everything and the heart remains cold. God doesn’t like this, he likes Job’s protest more, Job’s silence. Job’s profession of faith – which emerges precisely from his incessant appeal to God, to supreme justice – is completed in the end with the almost mystical experience that makes him say: “I only knew you by hearsay, but now my eyes have seen you ”. How many people, how many of us after a somewhat ugly, somewhat obscure experience, give way and know God better than before! And we can say, like Job: “I knew you by hearsay, but now I have seen you, because I have met.” This testimony is particularly credible if old age takes it upon itself, in its progressive frailty and loss. they have seen so many in life! And they have also seen the inconsistency of men’s promises. Men of law, men of science, even men of religion, who confuse the persecutor with the victim, attributing to this the full responsibility for their own pain. they are wrong!

Hence the conclusion of the Pope, who spoke of Job in the context of a cycle of catechesis dedicated to the elderly: “We look at the elderly, the old, the old women, their experience who have suffered so much and learned so much in life and in the end they have this peace, a peace I would say almost mystical, the peace of the encounter with God, which they can say: “I knew you by hearsay, but now my eyes have seen you”. These old men resemble the peace of the son of God on the cross, who abandons himself to the father ».

Like every Wednesday, Pope Francis arrived in St. Peter’s Square aboard the usual white jeep, and after a ride to greet the faithful he got out of the vehicle and went to the armchair placed in the churchyard of the Vatican basilica on foot, leaning on the arm of one of his collaborators. Francis, who has been suffering from knee pain for weeks and has used a wheelchair in recent days, “every day undergoes more than two hours of rehabilitation, which are giving results,” the bishop reported on social networks. Argentine Victor Manuel Fernandez, who visited him in recent days. The Pope then remained seated at the moment to greet the people at the “baciamano” which concludes the audience.

Before the general audience, Francis received the members of the Spiritual Family Association Charles de Foucauld, in Rome for the Sunday canonization of “Brother Charles”, “a prophet of our time, who knew how to bring to light the essential and the universality of faith “. Bergoglio stressed that his testimony “does so much good, especially at a time when there is the risk of closing in on particularities, of increasing distances, of losing sight of the brother. Unfortunately we see it in the news every day ». And he confided: «I would like to thank Saint Charles de Foucauld, because his spirituality did me so much good when I was studying theology, a time of maturation and also of crisis. It came to me through Father Paoli and through Voillaume’s books, which I continually read. He helped me so much to overcome the crises and to find a simpler way of Christian life, less Pelagian, closer to the Lord ».