Pope Francis landed at 9:45 a.m. (local time) this Wednesday, August 2, at the Figo Maduro Air Base, in Lisbon, after almost a three-hour flight. The plane had taken off from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport at 8:00 a.m., bound for Portugal where World Youth Day (WYD) 2023 is being celebrated.

The 86-year-old Pontiff, who suffers from knee problems, got off the plane at 10:08 a.m. (local time) in a wheelchair, with the help of an elevator, preceded by his entourage who went down the stairs.

At the foot of the plane, a boy and a girl with a bouquet of flowers received him, as well as the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, with whom Francisco had been talking on the way to an airport hangar. He has also greeted civil and ecclesiastical authorities, on a red carpet flanked by a dozen uniformed agents.

After a brief meeting, around 10:30 a.m. (local time), Francisco left in a white Toyota for the National Palace of Belém, the official residence of the head of state, for the welcome ceremony and courtesy visit to the president. , followed by the usual meeting with the political and religious authorities, at the Belém Cultural Center.

After lunch, Francisco will receive the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Augusto Ernesto dos Santos Silva, and Prime Minister António Costa. The last engagement of the day will take place at the Royal Monastery of Santa Maria di Belém for Vespers with the local clergy.

Trip



Before leaving Rome, Francis, as is customary, greeted a group of people accompanied by Cardinal Almoner Konrad Krajewski at his residence in Casa Santa Marta.

In total, there were about fifteen people, including a group of young people, girls and boys, who are living a period in a recovery community, and therefore cannot participate in WYD, and three grandparents with their grandchildren.

On the plane, an Ita Airways Airbus A320neo with zero CO2 environmental impact, as reported by the Vatican, the Pope has been accompanied by his entourage, some seventy journalists from international newspapers and the crew, and has flown over the airspace of four countries : Italy, France, Spain and Portugal.