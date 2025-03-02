03/02/2025



Updated at 6:52 p.m.





The Pope is stable and doctors consider that “mechanical ventilation” is no longer necessary to breathe. Although it also does not have symptoms of infection, they prefer to maintain the “reserved prognosis.”

«The clinical conditions of the Holy Father have also remained stable today; The Pope has not needed non -invasive mechanical ventilation, but only oxygen therapy to high flows; It is apothytic, ”the medical bulletin published this Sunday afternoon begins. “Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the forecast is still reserved,” add the doctors.

In addition, this morning “the Holy Father has participated in the Holy Mass, along with those who in these days of hospitalization take care of him, thus alternating the rest with the prayer,” explains the Vatican spokesman.

Already in yesterday’s medical part, doctors showed moderate optimism because respiratory crises had not been repeated, had no fever and blood tests did not indicate ongoing infections. The tone this Sunday remains the same.









The doctors said Friday that they needed at least 48 hours to evaluate the consequences of the last respiratory crisis, a bronchospasm that required the aspiration of the gastric juices that had entered the lungs. Perhaps this Monday can offer new data, but the fact that there are no symptoms of infection is a good sign.

This morning the Pope had received the visit of the two highest positions of the Vatican, the Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the substitute for the State Secretariat, Edgar Peña Parra. Although the Vatican has not clarified the duration of the match, it probably means that Francisco had enough forces this morning to maintain that meeting.

In addition, the Pope has published this morning the text he had prepared for this morning’s Angelus, in which he thanks the prayers of “faithful from many parts of the world.” “I feel all your love and your closeness and, at this particular moment, I feel” taken “and sustained by all the people of God. Thank you all! ”He has written.

It is the third consecutive Sunday that the Pope has not been able to appear in public for the prayer of the Angelus. This situation is being taken patiently, because he has assured that he lives it with thanks to God “because it gives me the opportunity to share in the body and in the spirit the condition of so many patients and people who suffer.”