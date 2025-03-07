

03/07/2025



Updated at 7:06 p.m.





The health status of Pope Francis, hospitalized for 22 days, has remained this Friday «stable», Although his clinical picture remains” complex “, and has allowed him to perform 20 minutes of prayer in the chapel This morning, Vatican Fuentes report.

The general clinical state of the Holy Father remains the same as in recent days: stable, but complex.

During the day, he has dedicated himself to praying, resting, he has continued with motor physiotherapy and respiratory exercises.

