The Pope is stable and still need “non -invasive mechanical ventilation.” Despite this Friday’s respiratory crisis, he has no fever or blood problems. Today has been calmbut the prognosis remains reserved, according to the medical part.

«The clinical status of the Holy Father has remained stable. It has alternated non -invasive mechanical ventilation with long periods of oxygen therapy to high flows, always maintaining a good response to gas exchange. The Holy Father is apothic and does not present leukocytosis. Hemodynamic parameters have remained stable; He has continued to feed and regularly performed respiratory physiotherapy, actively collaborating. He has not presented bronchospasm episodes, ”recites this afternoon’s medical bulletin.

His spokesman Matteo Bruni has also added that «the Holy Father andalways alert and oriented. In the afternoon he received the Eucharist, and then dedicated himself to prayer ». “The forecast is still reserved,” he concludes.

Already late today, the press office of the Holy See confirmed that Nor this Sunday Francisco will be shown in public for the Angelusnot even from the hospital chapel. Instead, you will send a “written message” prepared for the occasion.









For Sunday, Vatican Fuentes had insisted that the crisis triggered this Friday by Broncoospasm had been an “isolated event”, and that it has not damaged any organ of the Pope. Although after the crisis he needed mechanical ventilation, “it is not an invasive device, the Pope can move quietly,” they said.

They also assured that this morning there was “rested” and that it had fed regularly, “has breakfast a coffee»They said. In addition, this Saturday has maintained respiratory physiotherapy sessions, to increase oxygenation and help breathing.

“The night has passed calmly and the Pope is resting,” the Vatican spokesman reassured first thing, an elegant way to communicate that while he slept did not suffer respiratory crisis. This Saturday will spend in the Gemelli Polyclinic Night number sixteen.