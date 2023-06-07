Pope will go to Gemelli, hospitalization is expected

Pope Francis at the geriatric facility of the Gemelli hospital where he was already yesterday. According to Ansa, an operation with a hospitalization of at least two days is planned for Bergoglio.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis, a sensational gaffe by Lorena Bianchetti on Rai1

Bruni, “the Pope at Gemelli for a laparotomy”

Dad Francisto the “at the end of the general hearing he went to the Gemelli University Hospital where in the early afternoon he will undergo a Laparotomy surgery under general anesthesia and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses”. The director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said this in a communication to journalists.

“The operation, arranged in recent days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incarcerated incisional hernia that is causing recurring, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes. The hospitalization at the health facility will last several days to allow the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

