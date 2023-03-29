Pope Francis has been admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome since Wednesday afternoon, where he is undergoing “some previously scheduled controls,” the Vatican reported in a brief statement. The need to free up his agenda for the time “eventually necessary” to carry out these checks led the Holy See to cancel the audiences and events it had scheduled in the coming days.

The newspaper Corriere della Sera pointed out that it was the heart and respiratory problems that caused Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who turned 86 last December, to have to be taken in an ambulance to the aforementioned medical center. During the morning, the Pontiff presided over the usual Wednesday general audience, after which he showed signs of exhaustion that would have worsened late in the morning, for which reason he canceled the interview that he had planned to give in the afternoon to a television program. italian tv.

Health sources consulted by the local media considered that the Pope’s situation “is not worrisome”, although it seems likely that he will have to spend time hospitalized to continuously monitor his evolution and pass various tests. He would have already undergone various tests to rule out the most serious problems and, for the moment, his saturation is good.

In an interview he gave to the AP agency last January, Bergoglio assured that he was in good health. «For the age that I am, I am normal. I can die tomorrow, but come on, he is under control, “he commented then, acknowledging that the problem of diverticulosis had returned, for which he had to undergo surgery in July 2021 at the Gemelli hospital in Rome. They then removed 33 centimeters of his colon and he had to stay hospitalized for 10 days.

mobility problems



In recent years, Francisco has also suffered from mobility problems due to severe pain in one knee, which led him to cancel various events on his schedule in 2022 and to have to use a wheelchair. This lack of exercise has caused him to gain weight that could have had consequences in the heart and respiratory difficulties on Wednesday.

José Luis Narvaja Bergoglio, the Pope’s nephew and a Jesuit like him, humorously acknowledged in a recent interview with this newspaper the physical change suffered by his uncle. «He has become very fat. Two ‘Bergoglios’ from the days of Buenos Aires are equivalent to one Francisco today,” Narvaja commented, justifying this situation by his difficulties in walking, something he loved to do when he was archbishop of the Argentine capital. «He has a half-damaged body, as you can see. But he keeps his head very clear, “said the Pope’s nephew in the interview, published at the beginning of the month on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Bergoglio’s pontificate.

The unexpected worsening of Francisco’s state of health occurs four days after Palm Sunday, with which the celebrations of Holy Week begin, the most important liturgical period of the year for Catholics.