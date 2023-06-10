The Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, explained that Pope Francis is fine and has already expressed his desire to resume his work after the operation for an abdominal hernia which he underwent on Wednesday.

“The Pope is fine, the operation has gone well, the news I have received, regardless of what has been published, reports that his postoperative period is positive. The Pope has already expressed the desire to resume work,” said the Pope. Italian cardinal to the media on the sidelines of the “Not alone” act of the “Fratelli Tutti” foundation.

Regarding when he will be discharged from the hospital, Parolin explained that “it will depend on the doctors.”

He The Vatican reported that Francis spent his third night “well” at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome and that a new medical report will be published during the day.

In the last one on Friday, it was indicated that the postoperative period proceeds in a “normal” manner, he does not have a fever, intravenous therapy has been withdrawn, his hemodynamic parameters are “normal” and he continues to be fed a liquid diet.

On the third afternoon admitted, he has been praying and dedicated to “work activities” without detailing and then he has received the Eucharist.

The Vatican statement added that Francisco, 86, “is moved by the many messages he continues to receive at this time“, especially to the children who, like him, are admitted to Gemelli and who have sent him some postcards with words of encouragement.

