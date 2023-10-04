All meetings of the leaders of the Catholic Church, from the Council of Jerusalem in 50 AD to the synod on the Amazon in 2019, passing through the Second Vatican Council in 1962 that adapted the Church to the modern world, share one characteristic: those have made decisions they have always been men. This Wednesday, the Pope inaugurated the first synod in which women will have a voice and vote. It is also the first time that lay people can vote. For observers, this is the most important synod that Bergoglio has convened in his 10 years of pontificate.

Francis opened with a mass the assembly that will bring together bishops and faithful from all over the world in Rome this month to address important issues for Catholicism. In theory, the goal is for church leaders and lay people to discuss how to work together for the good of the Church. In practice, they will debate numerous topics, some particularly divisive for Christians, such as the celibacy of priests, the role of women in the Church and their access to the diaconate, the blessing of LGTBIQ+ couples, or communion for the divorced. who remarry. “It is something really important for the Church,” said Pope Francis. The coordinator of the theologians participating in the synod, Dario Vitali, has summarized in an interview with the religious newspaper Avvenire that the objective of the assembly will be “to illuminate the Church with a new light.”

Before the meetings even began, criticism from the conservative sector was already triggered. Cardinal Gerhard Müller has criticized the participation of the laity in the assembly and has denounced “a hostile takeover” of the Church by people who “think that doctrine is like the program of a political party that can be changed with votes.” ”. He faces the meetings with the intention of “resisting” his positions to avoid “the end of the Catholic Church.”

This synod is exceptional because it will last several years, because of the volume of issues to be discussed and because of the ambitious goal of involving all the baptized. In 2021, meetings between the ecclesial communities of the different countries began and reports began to be written that include the topics they consider vital; In October, bishops and other lay and religious representatives from different continents meet in Rome to debate them. Afterwards, they will return to their respective dioceses to continue discussions, until they meet again in October of next year at the final assembly. From there, a document will emerge with a series of considerations or proposals, which the Pope can turn into an official document if he wishes and, therefore, mandatory for Christians.

Many observers consider that the simple fact that Francis has put the bishops in dialogue with his “flock” of faithful face to face already represents an important change. Although the Church has made it clear that this does not mean that it will become democratized, but rather that the diversity of voices will “enrich” the perspective that the Pontiff has of the institution. In total, 365 people will have the right to vote in the assembly, of which about 75% are bishops. For the first time in the history of the Church, 70 lay people – selected by Francis from among 140 candidates – will be able to vote, of which 54 will be women.

Among other notable participants, the nun Nathalie Becquart, the first woman to be undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod, hopes to achieve a greater presence of women in the decision-making spaces of the Church. James Martin, a Jesuit priest known for being a great defender of the LGTBIQ + community, for which he calls for greater inclusivity in the Church, has indicated that he hopes to be “one of the voices in favor of LGTBIQ + people” in the synod .

The fact that these issues are on the table has excited progressives and unsettled conservatives. Five traditionalist cardinals have challenged the Pope to ratify Catholic teachings on homosexuality and the ordination of women “so that the faithful are not confused and do not fall into error.”

It is not yet clear whether the synod will lead to concrete changes in the practices of the Catholic Church, but it is the first time that all the issues that in recent years have divided the conservative wing from the progressive wing, closer to Pope Francis, will be explicitly debated. . Nor can it be foreseen how a synthesis can be found between such different positions.

The great unspoken point of this synod is that it could be the last organized by Francis, and, therefore, it could be the one that condenses his political and doctrinal legacy. Bergoglio asked on Wednesday that the synod serve to make the Church once again a place of welcome and blessing, with “the doors open to everyone, everyone, everyone.”