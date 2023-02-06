The Pope: “That in Ukraine is not the only war, but we don’t talk about it…”

Pope francesco discusses various topics with reporters on his return journey from South Sudan: Bergoglio returns to the death of RatzingerTalks about homosexuality and returns to proposing itself as mediator to end the war in Ukraine. The Dad – we read in the Corriere della Sera – he says that “the Benedict’s death was exploited by people without ethicsof the party and not of the Church”, he repeats that “criminalize people homosexuals And an injustice“. But it is on wars that Francis dwells on the return flight from Juba, South Sudan after Congo“the arms sales is the greatest plague”, the countless forgotten conflicts. “This war is in the hands of Mr Putincould stop it with withdrawal and ceasefire and then negotiations on long-term agreements. “I am open to meet both the presidents, of Ukraine and Russia. If I didn’t go to Kiev and why it was not possible at that time also go to Moscow. That gesture was not thought of and things are not thought of you cannot repeat them“.

Bergoglio he also goes back to his personal relationship with Ratzinger: “I was able to talk about everything with Pope Benedict, exchange opinions, and he – continues the Pope and reports it in Corriere – was always by my sideleaning, and if he had some difficulties he told me and we talked and there were no problems. I once talked about the marriage of people homosexualsI said that marriage is a sacrament and we cannot make a sacrament, but there is the possibility of the civil union started in France”. Pope Francis also speaks of others conflicts in the world forget. “That in Ukraine is not the only war, I would like to do justice: for thirteen years there Syria he’s been at war, for ten lo Yementhink about the Myanmarto poor Rohingya people, and in Latin America... How many outbreaks of war! Yes, there are wars more important for the noise they make, but the whole world is at war and in self destruction“.

