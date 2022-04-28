The Pope: “My knee hurts, I can’t stand for long”

Pope francesco announces that he will soon have to undergo a surgery. “I apologize, I will greet you seated why this knee it doesn’t stop healing and I can’t stay up for a long time“, the Pope said yesterday at the audience. Francis he has been suffering for some time from gonarthrosis, or osteoarthritis of the knee. In the churchyard of Saint Peter, Father Sapienza accompanied him by giving him his arm up to the stage, a long and tiring journey. In recent months, for right knee pain, the Dad he was unable to preside over several celebrations. THE doctors they suggested an operation for insert a prosthesis.

The Dad then at the hearing he focuses on the figure of mother in law. Francis it enhances its qualities but also does not spare a blow. “State careful with your tongue, which is one of the ugliest sins, be careful. The mother-in-law – explains Francesco – I am not saying that we think of her as the devil but we always think of her in bad figurebut she is the mother of your husband, of your wife, let’s think today of this feeling a little pervaded that the mother-in-law as much as the farther the better. No, she is a mother, elderly, and one of the most beautiful things about grandmothers is see the grandchildren, when children have children, they live again. Take a good look at the relationship you have with your mothers-in-law: yes sometimes they are a little bit specialbut they gave the spouse maternity, they gave everything“.

