03/12/2025



Updated at 08: 41h.





One more day the Vatican has reported on the health of the Pope, and has remarked that he has spent a “quiet.” Today a new medical bulletin is expected that will summarize the results of the tests and analysis to which Francisco has been submitted in recent days. The pontiff is not in “imminent danger,” but doctors evoke the “complexity of the clinical picture” not to lower the guard.

“His situation remains stable, with slight improvements within a picture that doctors continue to consider complex,” the Holy See Press Office made known on Tuesday. They look greatly at stability, the good response to therapy and the slight improvement that the evolution of polymicrobial infection and pneumonia is marked for a week, and therefore they ensure that it is out of danger.

He is also doing respiratory and motor physiotherapy to recover sufficient lung capacity, consistent with that of an 88 -year -old patient, and to prevent the body from getting too used to assisted ventilation and loses respiratory reflexes.

Yesterday Francisco “continued with prescribed therapies,” especially “receiving high flow oxygen with the use of nasal cannulas.” He left his room to go to the chapel and did not receive visits or work “to be able to devote himself to prayer and the spiritual exercises in the Vatican, who is following by videoconference both in the morning and in the afternoon.”









Also your plan today is to connect to listen to the meditations of 9 in the morning and 5 in the afternoon.