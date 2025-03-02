The medical part of the night, which is usually much broader, showed yesterday a slight optimism from the medical team that is treating the Pope

03/02/2025



Updated at 08: 36h.





“The night has been calm and the Pope continues to rest,” recites the medical bulletin published early this Sunday to confirm that Pope Francis’s clinical conditions remain stable and that has not suffered respiratory crises. The Pontiff maintains the absolute rest and also this Sunday has canceled his usual Angelus on Sunday.

The medical part of the night, which is usually much broader, showed yesterday a slight optimism from the medical team that is treating the Pope. He said that This Saturday had not had a fever And also that blood tests showed that there are no ongoing infections and respiratory crises were not repeated.

It is likely that throughout the day today, the number 16 of the convalescence, to do some Chest radiographs to Pope Francis to evaluate the consequences of bronchospasm that suffered on Friday and required a gastric juice aspiration maneuver that had entered the lungs.

Doctors maintain the “reserved prognosis.” The Pope is obeying the indication of saving absolute rest and on Saturday did not work or receive new visits. For the third consecutive Sunday, this week will pray the Angelus with pilgrims. Instead he plans to publish a written message to thank for the attention with which his convalescence is being followed.