02/20/2025



Updated at 08: 44h.





Pope Francis has spent the night “Quietly, he got up and has breakfast in an armchair”as reported on Thursday Vatican News, which cites the press office of the Holy See.

The health status of the Pontiff was late on Wednesday, signs of a “slight improvement” after the latest blood test evaluated by medical staff, according to the Holy See.

Francisco, 87, was admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome last Friday as a result of bronchitis that resulted in bilateral pneumonia. The disease had already been affected for several weeks and forced him to cancel several public appointments.