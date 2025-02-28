

02/28/2025



«Like the previous days, the fatherA has spent a quiet night And now he is resting ». Thus says this Friday’s statement on Francisco’s health, when two weeks have been completed since convalescence began.

According to the medical part last night, the Pope would have gone from the “critical clinical situation” to the “complex”, after four days of slight improvements. The main novelty is that it has gone from receiving oxygen with cannulas to do so with mask and that performs respiratory physiotherapy both in the morning and part.

With prudence, doctors prefer to keep the reserved forecast Well, they explain, “given the complexity of the clinical picture, more days of clinical stability are needed to do so.” This situation lasts since Sunday.

This Thursday, Francisco left the room he occupies on the tenth floor of the Gemelli a few minutes to pray in the medicalized apartment chapel. He also dedicated a time to government issues. They say that the Pope has “good mood and is” informed of what happens “, especially” the prayers organized by the faithful by him and the sick. ”









In the next few days, perhaps today, doctors who are treating him to summon him a new press conference to give details of evolution are expected to call it.