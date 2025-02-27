

The Vatican has reported Thursday of the clinical situation of the Pontiff, after his night number thirteen in the Gemelli. “The Pope has slept well and is resting,” said the Holy See on Francisco’s health.

The doctors showed some optimism this Wednesday for the clinical status of the Pope who, they said, “has shown a slight improvement in the last 24 hours.” They assured that “the mild renal failure that had been detected in recent days has sent” and that the TAC that they made on Tuesday shows “a normal evolution of the pulmonary inflammatory picture”, in reference to bilateral pneumonia.

In any case, optimism was moderate and maintained the “reserved prognosis,” which means that it is not out of danger.

Last night, at least a thousand pilgrims concentrated on the Plaza de San Pedro for a rosary in which they prayed for the recovery of the Pope. On this occasion, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, current dean of the Cardinals College. The previous two were chaired by Cardinals Piero Parolin and Luis Antonio Tagle.









Today has been the night number that the Pope spends at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital. Doctors continue to advise absolute rest and absence of visits.