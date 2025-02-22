New Vatican statement on the health of the Pontiff, which “is not out of danger” despite its slight improvement

The Vatican has reported this Saturday that Pope Francis has spent a quiet night during his admission to the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for a week due to bilateral pneumonia derived from bronchitis.

“The Pope has rested well,” said the Vatican press service in a brief statement.

The health status of the Pontiff gave signs of a “slight improvement” after the latest blood test evaluated by medical staff.

In recent days the Pope has received his closest collaborators in the hospital, Lee, signs documents and makes telephone calls.









At the beginning of the week she received the visit of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who said she saw him “alert”, “receptive” and that they even “joked.”

The cardinals were positive ensuring that it was “on the right track.”

This hospitalization, the fourth since 2021, revived the concern for the health of the leader of the Catholic Church, already weakened by a series of problems in recent years, from colon and abdomen operations to difficulties in walking.