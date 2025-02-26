



The Vatican reported Wednesday that the Pope has had “a quiet night” and is “resting.” It has been the night number twelve that the Pope takes place at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, since he entered last Friday, February 14.

In the medical part of this Tuesday the doctors reported that “the clinical state of the Holy Father is still critical, but stable.” “The prognosis is still reserved,” says the bulletin. He reassured them that throughout Tuesday he had no new respiratory crises, and the tension was maintained according to stable parameters, without indications of infection. This Wednesday they will receive the results of a TAC that they made at the last minute to see if the bilateral pneumonia is referring, which will probably be announced late in the afternoon.

Yesterday the Pope dedicated a little time to work tasks, although “light” issues, which do not require special effort, as described by the spokesman. Nor is Francisco receiving visits, apart from that of his secretaries, who keep him informed about the correspondence that comes to Casa Santa Marta and some urgent issues.