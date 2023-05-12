Pope Francis and the double move to end the war

The words of Pope francesco on the return journey from Hungary a few weeks ago they were not accidental: “Secret negotiations with Ukraine And Russia for peace”. Bergoglio has decided to carve out a leading role in this bloody affair. The Pope – reports the Messenger – would have delivered Thursday 11 May to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeevone personal letter written to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit of Zelensky in Vaticanhowever, is scheduled for Saturday morning and was preceded by the “farewell visit – with attached long conversation – by the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeev. Two moves made almost simultaneously that have a precise meaning: the Church now has a role in the negotiation between Putin and Zelensky.

There peace mission Vatican (which is not a peace plan), – continues the Messenger – should focus above all on issues related to humanitarian aspectsprimarily the story of the 16 thousand children Ukrainians kidnapped by the Russians and for whom Bergoglio – at the request of the Ukrainian- promised to activate and do what you can. The article recalls that Avdeev was publicly praised several times by Pope Francis who defined him as “of great culture” and “a serious, cultured, very balanced person. My relationship with Russia is mainly with this ambassador“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

