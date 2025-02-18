The faithful pray for the Pope’s health and carry candles in front of the statue of John Paul II, in front of the GEMELLI Hospital Gate



02/18/2025



The last medical part confirms that the Pope has bilateral pneumonia.

Pope Francis has “bilateral pneumonia.” According to the medical part, “a complex picture continues.” “Polymicrobial infection, emerged on a Bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis background, and which has required the use of antibiotic therapy with cortisone, makes therapeutic treatment more complex,” he recites.

“The chest control of control that has undergone this afternoon the Holy Father, prescribed by the Vatican health team and the medical team has evidenced the appearance of a bilateral pneumonia that has required a subsequent pharmacological treatment,” says his doctors.

«This morning has received the Eucharist and, during the day, he has alternated rest with prayer and reading texts. He appreciates the proximity he feels at the moment and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him, ”adds the statement.









Doctors have waited until the last minute of this Tuesday to publish the new medical part, after having valued how the pontiff is responding to the new therapy, the third they have prescribed.

Monday morning’s medical part made all alarms light. «The results of the analyzes carried out in recent days have shown a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a new therapy change. The analyzes carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require adequate hospitalization, ”he recited.

Already this morning, the Vatican spokesman was very quiet during an informal encounter with the journalists. “The Pope has spent a quiet night, has rested, and this morning he has had breakfast and has dedicated himself to reading some newspapers,” he said.

From the Gemelli Polyclinic hospital it is filtered that the Pope breathes autonomously, although he is likely to be receiving oxygen at some time, as they usually treat patients with respiratory infections.

This Tuesday has transcended that the only people authorized to approach the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital are the three secretaries of the Pope, the priests Daniel Pellizzon, Juan Cruz Villalón and Fabio Salerno, and some of their security assistants. The documents he requests and the files that need urgent decisions are taken promptly from Casa Santa Marta. This Tuesday the Pope has accepted the resignation of the Canadian Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais, accused of abuse.

On the other hand, the Vatican has officially communicated this morning that “due to the state of health of the Holy Father”, he will not participate as you anticipated the Mass of the Jubilee of the Deacons scheduled for this Sunday, during which he would have ordered several of them. “For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Deacons in the Basilica of San Pedro, Pope Francis has delegated Mons. Rino Fisichella, pre-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization,” organizer of this jubilee.

Convalescence could last more than two weeks. The Pope could be shown in public already this Sunday for the Angelus at noon. The Vatican is studying with what modality, for example, from a chapel or from a hospital window.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs that is usually generated by a pathogen that enters through the respiratory tract and affects the lungs. It occurs more frequently in bilateral way, that is, it affects both lungs, and their magnitude depends on the patient’s response: it can occur asymptomatically, with mild, moderate symptoms or generate serious pictures in which respiratory assistance is required.

