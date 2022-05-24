Francesco chooses the Cardinal Archbishop of Bologna as leader of the Italian Church. The other two names indicated by the bishops were Lojudice and Raspanti

ROME. The Italian bishops have a new leader. Pope Francis has appointed Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI). The announcement to the prelates was his predecessor, Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve, who read the communication from the Pope.

Today morning the bishops gathered for their elective general assembly proceeded with the election of the triad for the appointment of the president. The other two names indicated by the prelates were Cardinal Augusto Paolo Lojudice, archbishop of Siena-Colle di Val d’Elsa-Montalcino, and Monsignor Antonino Raspanti, bishop of Acireale and vice president of the CEI. Then the final choice fell to the Pope.

Zuppi was born in Rome on 11 October 1955, the fifth of six children. In 1973, a student at the Virgilio high school, he met Andrea Riccardi, the founder of Sant’Egidio, starting to attend the Community and collaborating in the activities at the service of the last promoted by it: from popular schools for marginalized children in the Roman slums, to initiatives for lonely and non self-sufficient elderly, for immigrants and the homeless, the terminally ill and nomads, the disabled and drug addicts, prisoners and victims of conflict; from the ecumenical ones for unity among Christians to those for interreligious dialogue, which took shape in the Assisi meetings. At the age of 22, after graduating in Literature and Philosophy at La Sapienza University, with a thesis in the history of Christianity, he entered the seminary of the suburbicarian diocese of Palestrina, following the preparation courses for the priesthood at the Pontifical Lateran University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. in Theology. Ordained priest for the clergy of Palestrina on 9 May 1981 by bishop Renato Spallanzani, immediately afterwards Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia was appointed vicar of the parish priest of the Roman basilica of Santa Maria in Trastevere, succeeding him in 2000 for ten years. Incardinated in Rome on November 15, 1988, from 1983 to 2012 he was also rector of the church of Santa Croce alla Lungara and a member of the diocesan presbyteral council from 1995 to 2012. In the second five years as parish priest in Trastevere, from 2005 to 2010, he was prefect of the third prefecture of Rome and from 2000 to 2012 general ecclesiastical assistant of the Community of Sant’Egidio, on behalf of which he was mediator in Mozambique in the process leading to peace after over seventeen years of bloody civil war.

In 2010 he was called to lead the parish of Saints Simon and Judas Taddeo in Torre Angela, on the eastern outskirts of the city; and in 2011 he was prefect of the seventeenth prefecture of Rome. Shortly after, on January 31, 2012, Benedict XVI appointed him titular bishop of Villanova and auxiliary of Rome (for the central sector). He receives episcopal ordination on the following 14 April at the hands of the then cardinal vicar Agostino Vallini. On 27 October 2015, Pope Francis appoints him to the metropolitan see of Bologna and on 5 October 2019 he makes him a cardinal with the title of Sant’Egidio. He is a member of the Dicaster for Integral Human Development Service and of the Office of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

