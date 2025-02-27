02/27/2025



Updated at 19: 11h.





«The clinical conditions of the Holy Father continue to improve today. Today it has alternated oxygen therapy to high flows with oxygen mask. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, more days of clinical stability are needed to be able to make a prognosis, ”says this afternoon’s medical bulletin.

«The Holy Father dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy, alternating it with rest, while in the afternoon, after an additional session of physiotherapy, it was collected in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment located on the tenth floor, where he received the Eucharist; He then dedicated himself to work activities, ”he adds.

The newsletter has also been made from analysis and medical tests that have made the Pope this morning.

Meanwhile, the Vatican begins to be ironic about how the Pope will react when he returns to the Vatican and tell him the comments that some cardinals have made about him during convalescence, or seeing that before the disease, Cardinals considered “opponents”, such as Robert Sarah, Gerhard Muller or Rayand Burke, prayed in the first row for his recovery.









Precisely, this Thursday another cardinal pronounced on the possibility of a papal resignation. This is Francesco Coccopalmerio, a canonist and for years main responsible for the Vatican for the interpretation of legislative texts. “You can do all possible hypotheses and fantasies, but nothing can be said because everything is possible,” RTL 102.5 told Italian radio. His idea is that all hypotheses are plausible: “It is possible that the Pope fully resumes his work, and it is possible that his health does not allow him to do part of the work or to choose to resign.” “You have to see what recovery will be like and how their energies will be,” he explained.

From the Vatican they knew at noon that the Pope is “stable” and “good mood.” He is not lying, but in an armchair, where therapy continues and does respiratory physiotherapy. Those who accompany him assure that “he is informed of what happens”, especially “the prayers organized by the faithful by him and by the sick.”

Since Sunday doctors maintain “reserved prognosis.” On Wednesday they showed some optimism, after “a slight improvement in the last 24 hours.” He had no symptoms of renal failure, and bilateral pneumonia evolves without giving scare.

Tonight the Catholics have been summoned to the Plaza de San Pedro for a rosary for the health of the Pope, who will be guided by Cardinal Vicar of Rome, Baldo Reyna. The previous three were chaired by Cardinals Piero Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization; and Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the Cardinals College.

Tomorrow Pope Francis, 88, will turn two weeks at the hospital.