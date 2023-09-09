Saturday, September 9, 2023, 1:52 p.m.



Pope Francis has shown his “pain” for the “tragedy” of the earthquake that “violently” shook Morocco, leaving more than 800 dead and almost 700 injured, and has conveyed his “deep solidarity” to the country.

“Aware with pain of the earthquake that has violently shaken Morocco, Pope Francis expresses his communion in prayer in the face of this natural catastrophe,” reads the telegram of condolences for the victims sent this Saturday to the Moroccan authorities.

In the message, written in French by the Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, the “sadness” and “pain” of the Pontiff are expressed, who expresses his support for those who “have been touched in the flesh and in the heart by this tragedy.”

Likewise, the telegram emphasizes that Francis “prays for the repose of the deceased, for the healing of the wounded and for the consolation of those who mourn the loss of their loved ones and their homes.”

Finally, he asks God to “sustain the Moroccans in this trial and offer his encouragement to the civil authorities and rescue services.”