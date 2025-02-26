“We pray for Pope Francis,” says the poster next to his image that has placed a liturgical ornaments store in Rome

The medical part reveals that “the slight renal insufficiency detected in the previous days has sent”





The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown an additional improvement, although mild.

The slight renal failure detected in the previous days has sent.

The thorax CT, held last night, has evidenced a normal evolution of the pulmonary inflammatory picture.

Hematological and hemocytometric analyzes today have confirmed yesterday’s improvement.









The Holy Father continues with high flow oxygen therapy; Today has not presented asthmatic respiratory crises either.

Respiratory physiotherapy continues to be performed.

Although a slight improvement is recorded, the prognosis remains reserved.

During the morning, the Holy Father received the Eucharist. The afternoon was dedicated to work activities.

