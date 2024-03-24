VATICAN CITY. The Pontiff has a tired voice. He does not read the homily that he had prepared for the Palm Mass. While introducing the rites he showed difficulty in speaking. At the end of the reading of the Gospel there was a moment of silence, then directly the Creed without the Pope's homily. Over the Tiber there are also those who say that Francis may have chosen to “replace the sermon with silence”. Also because then at the Angelus, he will condemn the “cowardly attack in Moscow, an inhuman action”. A senior prelate comments: “It remains to be seen whether the homily will be published anyway.”

Francis is in St. Peter's Square where he celebrates Palm Sunday mass, the first event of Holy Week. Over 400 prelates concelebrate with him: 30 cardinals, 25 bishops and 350 priests. The function opens with the blessing of the palms and the procession: over 400 people brought palms and olive branches. There are around 25 thousand faithful in St. Peter's Square for the Palm Mass celebrated by Pope Francis. This was reported by the Holy See Press Office.

At the Angelus, the Bishop of Rome personally makes the appeal after the attack in Russia: «I assure my prayers for the victims of the cowardly terrorist attack carried out the other evening in Moscow. May the Lord welcome them into his peace and comfort their families. And may he convert the hearts of those who protect, organize and implement these inhumane actions that offend God, who commanded “you shall not kill”. And let's think of Gaza which suffers so much and of many other places of war.”

At the end of the celebration, the Pope greets the bishops and cardinals in St. Peter's Square. Then the crowd on the Popemobile.