VATICAN CITY. Pope Francis does not preside over the Via Crucis at the Colosseum. The cold of Rome forces him to follow her from Casa Santa Marta via TV, to avoid risks after the bronchitis of recent days. The only similar precedent is that of St. John Paul II in 2005. The Pontiff chose the “piecemeal world war”, the suffering of migrants and the injustices of the planet as “pains” to bring to the rite with which the journey is commemorated of Jesus to the crucifixion. “Voices of peace in a world of war” is the title of the meditations. And like last year, Bergoglio wants to put Ukrainians and Russians under the same cross. Thus the papal and Holy See diplomatic line is confirmed, which preaches peace to be achieved through dialogue with both parties. Just like a year ago, the disapproving comment of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See Andrii Yurash arrived.

If in 2022 they were two friends who work in the same hospital, today they are two young people who tell their experience. The first fled from Mariupol with his family, before returning to his country. He speaks of devastation, he expresses the fear of a people: «Last year, father and mother took me and my younger brother to take us to Italy, where our grandmother has been working for more than twenty years. We left Mariupol overnight. At the border the soldiers blocked my father and told him that he had to stay in Ukraine to fight. We continued by bus for another two days. Arrived in Italy I was sad. I felt stripped of everything: completely naked. I didn’t know the language and I didn’t have any friends. Grandma tried hard to make me feel lucky but all I did was say I wanted to go home. Eventually my family decided to go back to Ukraine. Here the situation continues to be difficult, there is war on all sides, the city is destroyed. But in my heart there remained that certainty that my grandmother told me about when I cried: “You’ll see, everything will pass. And with the help of the good Lord peace will return”.

Then here is the other intervention: «I, on the other hand, am a Russian boy… as I say it I almost feel a sense of guilt, but at the same time I don’t understand why and I feel bad twice. Stripped of happiness and dreams for the future. I’ve seen my grandmother and mother cry for two years. A letter let us know that my older brother passed away, I still remember him on his 18th birthday, smiling and bright as the sun, and all this just a few weeks before setting off on a long journey. Everyone told us we should be proud, but at home there was just so much suffering and sadness. The same thing also happened for dad and grandfather, they too left and we don’t know anything anymore. Some of my classmates, with great fear, whispered in my ear that there was war. Back home I wrote a prayer: Jesus, please, let there be peace in the whole world and that we can all be brothers”.

Yurash replied: “Forget to mention that his relatives went to Ukraine to kill not only the father of the Ukrainian boy but his whole family, and not vice versa.”

Some refugees pass the cross from hand to hand, testimonies of violence that the Pope has heard on his travels are recalled. There is the woman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo imprisoned in the North Kivu forest; the Iraqi lady who saw her son killed in an ISIS raid; the nun from South Sudan who remembered her sister killed in an attack; migrants from Africa and the Middle East, with the dramatic news from a detention center in Libya, “the worst place in the world”. And words from the Holy Land, where tensions are growing: “Violence seems to be our only language”.