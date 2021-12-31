Francisco, during the Te Deum of thanks at the end of the year. / EFE

Rancisco, who turned 85 on December 17, has not presided over the liturgical services of the Te Deum in thanksgiving for the year that is ending, although he was present during the celebration in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Pontiff walked to the altar of confession in St. Peter’s Basilica and followed most of the celebration sitting on a bench. The Pope did deliver the homily. So far, the Vatican press office has not detailed the cause of this last-minute decision.

Last year, due to severe sciatica, Francisco was also unable to celebrate the end of the year mass or the first celebration in 2021.

According to the calendar of celebrations, it is planned that on Wednesday, January 6, the Pope will also preside over the Eucharist for the solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord.