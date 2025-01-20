The Pope dissolves the Sodalicio, one of the symbols of the ultra Church in Latin America

Pope Francis would have already signed the decree dissolving the Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana, one of the ultra organizations that was under scrutiny by the Vatican, due to the abuses of its founder, Luis Figari, and a good part of its leadership. This was recognized by the organization itself in a statement, after the information was leaked to sedevacantist portals.

In the absence of official confirmation from the Holy See or the Peruvian Episcopal Conference – meeting these days to renew its leadership –, this puts an end to a process that already had its first results in mid-August, when the Pope expelled to Figari himself and to several of the top officials of the Sodalicio, among them the former director of the ACI agency, one of the apparatuses of anti-Bergoglio propaganda in the Church, Alejandro Bermúdez.

“The central information about the event was true, but it contained several inaccuracies,” says the General Assembly of the Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana, meeting in Aparecida (Brazil), giving veracity to the leak launched last Saturday according to which, the note points out, “the Holy Father had dissolved our society of apostolic life.”

Among the reasons, the absence of a legitimate founding charisma and the serious cases of abuse committed by its founder, Luis Fernando Figari, and other prominent members, expelled in recent months.

In an unprecedented statement, the ‘General Assembly of the Sodalicio’ emphasizes that, after learning of the publication of said communication, “and given the seriousness of the events,” it was urged that “those responsible assume the absurdity of having leaked information that is absolutely confidential.” Two sodalités acknowledged “having violated the reservations of the case and, after asking for forgiveness from those present, they were definitively expelled from the Assembly,” which allows us to conclude two things: one, that it is true that the dissolution was reported; two, that the leak did not come from Cardinal Ghirlanda, one of those in charge, along with Charles J. Scicluna and Jordi Bertomeu, of the investigation against the organization.

“We regret that the misconduct of these two members could have been used by the press to raise doubts about whether it was Card. Gianfranco Ghirlanda SJ, Pontifical Delegate of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life (DIVCSA), who leaked the news,” the statement said.

Finally, and far from what other illustrious ex-sodalités postulate, such as Bermúdez himself, who in a video posted on his YouTube channel has called to “resist” Bertomeu, the assembly “detaches itself from any other news that has come out.” or come out of the press related to the Assembly, to the Sodalitium, to the Holy Father, in whom we trust and whom we obey, to Mons. Jordi Bertomeu Farnós and Card. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, SJ.”

Now, all that remains is to make official the canonical death of one of the most relevant groups on the right of the Vatican in recent decades. A fall that adds to the recent canonical intervention of the Institute of the Incarnate Word, and with an eye toward the future of Opus Dei.

