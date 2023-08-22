Pope Francis held a private meeting in the Vatican on Monday with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, during which they discussed the crisis in Ukraine and hopes for peace.

After meeting reporters traveling with him, Milley said the visit meant a lot to him, according to Colonel Dave Butler, his spokesman.

He added that the Pope is deeply concerned about the loss of life, especially among civilians, since the current crisis began in February 2022.

Milley defended sending billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Kiev.

Francis denounces the global arms trade in general.

The Vatican included the meeting in the pope’s schedule, but did not provide details of the talks.

Francis asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show his readiness for dialogue with Russia.

The 86-year-old pope also sent his special envoy for peace to Kiev, Moscow and Washington to discuss humanitarian aid.