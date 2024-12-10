This morning the Pope received the permanent commission of Manos Unidas, in charge of coordinating campaigns against hunger in the world, before whom he denounced the “machista culture” that treats women. as “a second-class human being”.

«We are used to this sexist culture“to have the woman, I’m not saying like the dog or the cat of the house, but like a second-class human being,” the Pontiff said before a representation of this Catholic association that emerged in 1959, as a response from women. of Catholic Action of Spain to the FAO appeal against hunger.

The Pontiff took advantage of the occasion to praise “the sensitivity and strength of the feminine genius” which for 65 years has carried out the task of helping and contributing to the promotion and progress of developing countries.

Thus, she regretted that it has been forgotten that those who run the world “are women.” “That’s ok. But the woman who leads a family, who leads the towns, who approaches the need, that rich sensitivity of a woman,” he highlighted.









At this point, he has given the example of the Virgin Mary, who, “with her heart rooted in God, continues to be attentive to the needs of her children, eager to go to meet them and bring them the consolation of the Lord.” “She is the fully realized model of our humanitythrough which, by the grace of God, we can all contribute to improve our world. And that is what you try to act thanks to your characteristics and your intuition and reality as mothers, daughters, wives and mothers-in-law,” he said.