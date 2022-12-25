Before the around 70,000 faithful gathered in Saint Peter’s Square, Pope Francis offered his usual Christmas message this Sunday from the central balcony of the Vatican basilica before imparting his Urbi et Orbi blessing, with which he granted plenary indulgence (sorry of sins) to the people who listened to him. In his address, one of the moments of greatest interest for Catholics during the year, he reviewed some of the great problems facing the world today, such as the war in Ukraine. “May our gaze be filled with the faces of the Ukrainian brothers and sisters, who live this Christmas in the dark, out in the open or far from their homes, because of the destruction caused by ten months of war,” the Pope said while some worshipers waved Ukrainian flags in St. Peter’s Square.

He also called for peace for Syria, the Holy Land, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar and the Sahel, calling for an end to the “bloodshed” that is taking place in Iran with the protests against the dictatorship of the ayatollahs. There are various “scenarios” where this “third world war” is being waged piecemeal, of which Francis had already spoken on so many previous occasions, denouncing the “pain” caused by the “icy winds of war that continue to blow over humanity.” Although they are not in a war situation, the countries of the American continent were also present in the Christmas speech, whose political authorities must “strive to pacify political and social tensions.” The Pope clarified that he was referring in particular to Haiti, which has been suffering “for a long time” continuous crises and environmental catastrophes.

Faced with these situations, he urged Catholics to make “concrete gestures of solidarity to help those who are suffering” while asking God to “illuminate the minds of those who have the power to silence the weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war.” ». Unfortunately, he lamented, it is preferred to “listen to other reasons, dictated by the logic of the world” in the face of the “lack of peace” that exists in a good part of our planet.

The war in Ukraine was very present among the people who listened to the Pontiff from Saint Peter's Square



The accelerated food crisis in Afghanistan and several African countries due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also present in the Pope’s Christmas message. He reminded all people who suffer from hunger, “especially children”, at the same time that in other places “large amounts of food” are wasted while “goods are squandered in exchange for weapons”. “All war causes famine and uses food itself as a weapon, preventing its distribution to peoples who are already suffering,” Bergoglio said, urging not to use food as “an instrument of war.”

Midnight mass



As he did the day before in his homily at Midnight Mass, celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, the Pontiff took advantage of his speech to invite the faithful to give these festivities a greater meaning beyond exacerbated consumerism. . He first denounced the “ballasts” that are “the attachment to power and money, pride, hypocrisy, lies”, which “exclude from the grace of Christmas and close access to the path of peace.” Later he criticized the “ugly disease” that is indifference, with which the world is “sick”. This is evidently reflected in the rejection of foreigners and the poor.

Let us not forget today the many migrants and refugees who knock on our door in search of comfort, warmth and food. Let us not forget the marginalized, the lonely, the orphans and the elderly, the wisdom of a people, who run the risk of being discarded”, said the Pope, who had words of remembrance for the prisoners, whom “We look only for their mistakes and not as human beings.” He also did not forget the families “hurt by life”, in particular those who, in this time of economic crisis, have difficulties due to the lack of work and the necessities to live”.