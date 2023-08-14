He Pope Francisco denounced this Sunday that “since the beginning of the year almost 2,000 men, women and children have already died” trying to reach Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea and asked “political and diplomatic efforts” to prevent new tragedies such as the last shipwreck in which “41 people lost their lives”.

“With pain and shame we must say that since the beginning of the year almost 2,000 men, women and children have already died at sea trying to reach Europe, an open wound in our humanity,” warned the Pontiff after the Sunday Angelus prayer.

Before the thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, Francis called for “political and diplomatic efforts” that seek to “heal” the migratory drama “in a spirit of solidarity and fraternity.”

“As well as the commitment of all those who work to prevent shipwrecks and rescue those who sail,” he added.

On Thursday, after learning that 41 people had disappeared when the fragile boat in which they were traveling from the Tunisian town of Sfax capsized, Francis implored on his social networks: “Let us not remain indifferent to these tragedies and pray for the victims and their families.”

The situation in the Mediterranean is dramatic, with dozens of precarious boats trying to reach the European coasts.

A migrant prays early in the morning aboard the Open Arms, anchored off the coast of Lampedusa. Photo: Francisco Gentico. efe

This Sunday, only in the lampedusa islandthe closest to the African coasts, there are more than 2,000 migrants waiting to be cared for at the reception center in their port, which only has a capacity for 400 people.

Faced with the inability to serve all the barges, the italian government It has requested help from humanitarian ships such as the Ocean Viking, which claims to have rescued 623 people in 15 rescue operations.

The Spanish NGO Open Arms saved 60 migrants with its Astral sailboatwhich landed in Sicily on Saturday and has started another search and rescue operation with its ship Open Arms.

The Tunisian Coast Guard also recovered the body of a baby and a 20-year-old boy who died in the shipwreck this Saturday of a boat carrying about twenty migrants off the coast of Gabes, in Tunisia.

In Greece, authorities rescued 60 migrants who were stranded on a sailboat in the Ionian Sea, southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula.

In Spain, so far this week Salvamento Marítimo has rescued more than 800 migrants who were trying to reach the Canary Islands, in the Atlantic, the majority of sub-Saharan origin.

EFE