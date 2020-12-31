Pope Francis has demanded in his Christmas message, when most developed countries have begun or are about to begin immunization campaigns against the coronavirus, that vaccines be guaranteed to reach everyone, especially the most vulnerable. “In this time of darkness and uncertainty due to the pandemic, lights of hope emerge like the discovery of vaccines, but for these lights to illuminate and bring hope to the whole world, they must be available to all”, said the Pontiff in an atypical message, in a confined Italy, delivered inside St. Peter’s Basilica, without faithful, instead of on the balcony of the central loggia, as usual.

Francisco asked that “closed nationalisms” do not interfere with universal access to the vaccine and do not prevent us from living “as the true human family that we are.” And he added: “We cannot let the virus of radical individualism defeat us and make us indifferent to the suffering of other brothers and sisters.” He also claimed that in the distribution of injections to stop the virus “the laws of the market and patents” should not take precedence over “the laws of love and the health of humanity.”

While rich countries have already bought or endorsed enough vaccine doses to vaccinate their populations even several times, for poor countries, which will receive the injections in a second half, there is not even a vaccination schedule on the horizon. According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, only the wealthiest nations, which account for 14% of the world’s population, have acquired 53% of the vaccines with the greatest chance of success.

The Pope wants these accounts to be changed and has asked, appealing directly to those in charge of governments, companies and international organizations, that cooperation be promoted and not competition and that a solution be found for all. “Vaccines for everyone, especially for the most vulnerable and needy in all regions of the planet,” he claimed. “Faced with a challenge that knows no borders, no barriers can be erected. We are all in the same boat ”, he concluded.

On the 25th, before imparting the blessing urbi et orbi, to the city and to the world ―which is also taught on Easter Sunday―, the Pope usually delivers one of the most political speeches of the year and tends to shake consciences with a review of the open crises that afflict the world. On this occasion, Francisco demanded “fraternity” at this moment in history, “marked by the ecological crisis and by the serious economic and social imbalances, aggravated by the pandemic.” The Argentine Pope also asked for “hope” for the American continent, particularly affected by the coronavirus, “which has exacerbated its numerous sufferings that oppress it, often aggravated by the consequences of corruption and drug trafficking.” He referred to Chile and prayed that it “overcome the recent social tensions”, and also prayed for an end “to the suffering of the Venezuelan people.”

He also unraveled the ills and crises and conflicts of the world, and asked for the children who suffer, especially in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, where “they are still paying the high price of war.” He prayed for “the tensions in the entire Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean to dissolve,” and for the Israelis and Palestinians “to regain mutual trust to seek a just and lasting peace through direct dialogue, capable of ending violence and overcome endemic resentments ”.

In addition, he called for the “commitment of the international community and the countries involved in maintaining the ceasefire in Upper Karabakh”, as well as in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

He did not forget Lebanon and prayed that the leaders of this country, plunged in an economic, social and institutional crisis, “put aside private interests and commit themselves seriously, honestly and transparently to follow a path of reforms and continue with their vocation for freedom and peaceful coexistence ”.

The Pontiff also recalled in his speech to “the women who in these months of confinement have suffered domestic violence”, and has asked “to be available, generous and supportive, especially with the most fragile people, the sick and all those who at this time they are without work or in serious difficulties due to the economic consequences of the pandemic ”. He also directed his thinking “to families who cannot reunite today, as well as those who are forced to stay at home.”

