The case that has shocked Latin America also draws the attention of Pope Francis, who condemned, this Saturday, the murder of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the hands of hitmen, when he was leaving an electoral rally in Quito last Wednesday. This Friday, August 11, four of the seven presidential candidates of Ecuador met in Quito to agree on a proposal against the insecurity of the country.

Today, August 12, Pope Francis condemned the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. The journalist and former member of the National Assembly was one of the eight candidates for the presidency, who were running in the extraordinary general elections scheduled for next August 20, in which the successor to the conservative Guillermo Lasso will be elected.

“The Holy Father wishes to convey his deep condolences to your excellency, to the family of the deceased and to all the beloved Ecuadorian people,” the Vatican said in a telegram sent on behalf of the Pontiff by the Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, to Archbishop from Quito, Alfredo José Espinoza Mateus.

The Argentine pope also made a “call to all citizens and political forces to unite in a common effort in favor of peace” in the face of “the suffering caused by unjustifiable violence, which he condemns with all his might.”

“With these sentiments, Pope Francis, while entrusting the eternal rest of Mr. Villavicencio to the maternal intercession of Our Lady of Quinche, affectionately imparts the Apostolic Blessing, as a sign of faith and hope in the risen Christ,” the Pope concluded. message written in Spanish.

The European Union (EU), the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS) also condemned the assassination.

Candidates in Ecuador seek security plan

Four of the seven presidential candidates of Ecuador met this Friday, August 11, in Quito to agree on a proposal that gives a way out of the insecurity crisis that the country is experiencing, deepened after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, the eighth candidate.

The environmentalist Yaku Pérez, the businessman Xavier Hervas, the former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner and the independent Bolívar Armijos have signed an “Agreement for security and social peace in Ecuador” aimed at supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening policies against crime.

In the agreement, which has also been signed by Andrea González, the candidate for the vice presidency in the electoral formula (binomial) with Villavicencio, the applicants have committed to “joining efforts for the future to guarantee governance and support any initiative that will aimed at providing security to the people of Ecuador”.

In the operative part, the agreement holds the government of conservative President Guillermo Lasso responsible “for the exponential increase in criminal and political violence that the country is going through” and demands “urgent actions to provide sufficient guarantees for the lives of Ecuadorians and the electoral process “.

“We demand the Government to execute, with a sense of urgency, the security budget. They are killing us and thousands more could be killed, if things continue as they are in the three months that this Government has left,” it is explicit in the deal.

He also expressed the solidarity of the signatories “with the loved ones and supporters of Fernando Villavicencio, other assassinated political leaders, and the more than 4,000 victims of criminal violence in Ecuador.”

Former legislator Luis González, close to former president Rafael Correa (2007-17), businessman Daniel Noboa and security expert Jan Topic, the other presidential candidates, did not sign the agreement, which was signed in the middle of Villavicencio’s funeral, whose body He was laid awake in a convention center and later buried in a cemetery located north of Quito.

There are already arrests

Next Sunday, August 20, Ecuadorians will elect a president and the new members of the National Assembly (Parliament).

So far, the Police have arrested six men (all Colombians) as alleged material authors of the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, who are in preventive detention by order of a judge. A seventh man, of the same nationality, died the day of the attack in an exchange of shots.

With EFE