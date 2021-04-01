Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Holy Thursday in the chapel of Cardinal Angelo Becciu, former substitute for the Vatican Secretary of State whom the pontiff dismissed in September been through several financial scandals, sources close to the cardinal informed Efe.

“The pope celebrated Mass in Coena Domini this afternoon at around 5.30 pm in the chapel of the private apartment of His Eminence Cardinal Angelo Becciu, in the Palace of the Holy Office,” the sources said.

Francisco’s gesture is highly symbolicIt was the pope himself who on September 24 and by surprise forced Becciu to resign his post as prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and the rights of the cardinal for his possible involvement in various financial scandals and perhaps thinking in a future process.

Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu. Reuters photo

The pope did not officially celebrate Mass on Holy Thursday in the Vatican or the washing of feet, as on other occasions.

Suspicion falls on Becciu embezzlement for sending Vatican funds to his brother’s companies, among other scandals.

Last November, Becciu announced that he had denounced the Italian weekly “L’Espresso” for defamation due to various information published about his management of the funds of the Secretary of State, when he served as its substitute between 2011 and 2018.

According to the cardinal, These are accusations “without any basis whatsoever” and in his claim he requested compensation for what he considers enormous damages suffered by “distortions of reality that have deliberately massacred and distorted” his image “as a man and as a priest.”

Becciu said then that he will continue to serve the Church and “will be totally faithful to the Holy Father and His Mission”, but that he will spend all the energy he has left “in ensuring that the truth is restored through judicial investigations” before adding “and that I will eventually be forced to promote in the criminal process as well.”

The cardinal denied that there was “a transfer of funds from the Secretary of State to the private and personal availability of his relatives” and that “investments have never been made by the Holy See in the activities of the Angel’s family business. related to beer production or marketing“.

Pope Francis and Angelo Becciu in 2018. Photo Reuters

Regarding the case of the funds sent to a woman from Sardinia (Becciu’s birthplace) named Cecilia Marogna, to create a supposed diplomatic network to defend nunciatures in risk countries, his lawyer explained that “they refer exclusively to institutional issues.”

Regarding the possible prosecution of Becciu, “L’Espresso” and the newspaper “Domani” assured last January that the Vatican Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him for embezzlement.

Source: EFE

