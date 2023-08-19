Many people attended the last farewell to Luca Re Sartù, the 24-year-old catechist who died after his return to Italy

The funeral was held Luca Re Sartùthe 24-year-old boy who lost his life after his return from Lisbon, where he had gone for World Youth Day, together with other friends from the oratory of Marnate, in the province of Varese.

He was a young catechist from the oratory who had left for a pleasure trip. While in Portugal he started ad accuse strange ailments, after the meeting with the pontiff. The local doctors, after examining him and ascertaining that he was dealing with flu symptoms, treated him with paracetamol. But back in Italy, Luca Re Sartù got worse, until the sad epilogue. A heart attack left him no way out. The autopsy, carried out inside the San Gerardo hospital in Monza, revealed that he had contracted a killer bacteriumwhich triggered a subsequent infection.

Many people were present during the last farewell in the church of Sant’Ilario. The Pope has phoned his mom to comfort her after the loss of her boyfriend, Monsignor Luca Raimondi told it during the function.

Many messages from priests reached the family, to greet and remember a wonderful boy, engaged in church life. Also Attilio Fontanapresident of the Region, wanted to send his condolences to the 24-year-old’s family members, through a post published on social networks.

We join the condolences of the municipality of Marnate for the loss of Luca Re Sartù. The young catechist left us on his return from Portugal where, during World Youth Day, he had contracted a bacterial infection. Deepest condolences from the Lombardy Region to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Friends and all those who knew him still cannot understand what happened. Luca Re Sartù was a sunny boy, always ready to listen to others. He was able to understand the pain of others and to keep every confidence close to him with delicacy and affection. Is this the wonderful memory who will continue to live in the heart of his community.