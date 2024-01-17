Pope Francis called on business and political leaders to do more to combat global poverty, in a speech addressed to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

The Pope warned that the world “faces a growing threat of violence, aggression and division.” Companies and countries must work together to develop future, morally justified models of globalization for the “common good of our human family,” the Pope wrote, calling for the interests of the poor and needy to be taken into account.

He described hunger as one of the worst injustices in the world.

“Hunger continues to afflict entire regions of the world, while other regions are characterized by gross food waste,” Pope Francis said. “The exploitation of natural materials continues to enrich a few. Conversely, entire populations, the natural beneficiaries of these resources, are left in poverty,” he added. Business executives, politicians and campaigners from all over the world participate in the annual forum held in the Swiss Alps.