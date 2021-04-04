The celebration this morning in the Vatican of the second Easter Sunday since the pandemic shook the world was marked precisely by the coronavirus, which forced Pope Francis to officiate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica before only about 200 faithful, who were placed remotely and had to comply with security measures to avoid contagion. The restrictions also motivated the Pontiff to renounce to impart his usual ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing from the central balcony of the basilica, as was customary until the outbreak of the pandemic. Saint Peter’s Square, which bustled with the faithful every year during the Holy Week celebrations, has been semi-deserted this Easter, as it happened in 2020.

In his Easter message, the Pope once again asked that the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 reach all people, without forgetting the weakest. “At this time when we are all called to fight the pandemic, vaccines are an essential tool in this fight,” he said, calling for a “spirit of vaccine internationalism.” For this reason, he invited the international community to establish a “common commitment” to overcome the delays in distribution and promote the distribution of these serums, so that they also reach “the poorest countries.” The Vatican has tried to set an example by providing the Covid-19 vaccine for free during this Holy Week to 1,200 people who suffer economic difficulties, since the poor, as Francis never tires of repeating, are the most affected by the consequences. of the pandemic.

After recalling that the health emergency is still “in full swing”, as well as the “social and economic crisis” it is causing, the Bishop of Rome regretted that this situation has not ended with the “scandalous” war conflicts or the purchase of weapons . He then reviewed some of the places in the world where this situation is most evident. He began with Haiti, whose population he asked not to be “overwhelmed by hardship” after decades of catastrophes.

Then he dedicated a few words to the young people of Myanmar (formerly Burma), who die shot by the Army during the demonstrations after the coup in February. “They are committed to democracy, making their voices heard in a peaceful way, knowing that hatred can only be dispelled with love,” said Francisco. Finally he asked to end the violence in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Africa and the Holy Land. “That the peoples devastated by war live in peace and start reconstruction,” he demanded, underlining the need for religious freedom to be respected throughout the world.

Children and youth



Jorge Mario Bergoglio did not forget in his Easter message about the children and young people who, in the last year, have spent more time in front of a screen following distance classes than sharing the classrooms with their classmates. “We all need to experience real human relationships and not just virtual ones, especially at the age when character and personality are formed,” he recalled. He also hoped that “concrete signs of solidarity and human brotherhood” are not lacking for migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty.

In the part with more religious content of his address, the Pope wished that the figure of the risen Christ would be a “hope” for all those who suffer the consequences of the pandemic, especially the sick or those who have lost a loved one. «May the Lord give comfort and support the fatigue of the doctors and nurses. All people, especially the most fragile, require assistance and have the right to access the necessary treatments, ”said Bergoglio. He also recalled those who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, urging the authorities to provide “essential help” for their livelihood.

Despite all the restrictions to avoid contagion, the ceremonies of this Holy Week have been “dignified and beautiful”, as the Pope thanked those responsible for the management of the Vatican basilica, the temple that is the center of Christianity.