Pope Francis on Sunday urged respect for civilians in conflict zones, and said that people were tired of wars, which he described as “a disaster for the people and a defeat for humanity.”

During a prayer sermon in St. Peter's Square, the Pope called for allowing humanitarian aid to cross into Myanmar, and said that the population in the Middle East must also be respected. He also pointed to the suffering of civilians in Ukraine.

Pope Francis also confirmed that he received “with joy” the news of the release of a group of people, including six nuns, in Haiti about a week after they were kidnapped.

Last week, the Pope called for the release of those kidnapped.

In his various sermons and visits, the Pope has always called for peace, an end to wars, and respect for international law.