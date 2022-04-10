MINOR DARIO Correspondent in Rome Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:50



A truce in Ukraine over Easter. That was the specific proposal that the Pope left today during the celebration of Palm Sunday, the mass with which the services of this massive Holy Week began in the Vatican after two years of restrictions motivated by the coronavirus pandemic. In a St. Peter’s Square where some 50,000 faithful gathered, Francis once again called for an end to the war in Ukraine, invited to “lay down arms” and launch an “Easter truce.” This should not serve to “reload weapons and fight again”, but to “reach peace” through a “true negotiation” in which the parties involved are willing to make “sacrifices for the good of the people” .

In a message that seemed directed in particular towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that took into account the destruction caused by the invasion ordered by the Kremlin in Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol, the Pontiff wondered about the meaning of a victory that « puts the flag on a mountain of rubble. Although he acknowledged that “the end is not in sight” of this war that leaves images of “atrocities and cruelties against unarmed civilians” every day, Francis encouraged Catholics to pray for peace, reminding them that “nothing is impossible for God.”

In his homily, focused on forgiveness, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was very aware of the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. «We forget why we are in the world and we come to commit absurd cruelties. We see it in the madness of war, where Christ is crucified again,” he said, later citing mothers who mourn the “unjust death” of their husbands and sons, refugees “fleeing bombs,” the elderly “abandoned to their fate” and the soldiers “sent to kill their brothers.”

After the celebration of the Palm Sunday mass, which was preceded by the traditional procession of the Palms, Francis greeted the faithful gathered in the square and on the Via de la Conciliazione riding the popemobile, a gesture not seen since before the pandemic began to hit Italy, in February 2020. Among the ceremonies in the coming days of this Holy Week, the Via Crucis next Friday stands out, in which the Pope will return to the Colosseum.