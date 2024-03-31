Pope: presides over the mass in the churchyard of St. Peter's Basilica

The Holy Father faces bronchitis and does not miss the most important event of the year for the Church. At 10 this morning, Easter Sunday in the Resurrection of the Lord, Dad Francis presides over the solemn celebration of the day's mass in the churchyard of the Vatican Basilica.



The mass, which begins with the “Resurrexit” rite, is attended by Roman faithful and pilgrims from all over the world on the occasion of the Easter holidays.

34 cardinals, 18 bishops and 300 priests concelebrate with him. After the celebration, at 12, from the Central Loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, Francis will address the Easter Message to the faithful present in the square and to those who listen to him via radio, television and other means of communication. And finally he will impart the Urbi et Orbi blessing.