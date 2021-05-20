In a meeting held in the Vatican, Pope Francis and the president of the Catholic University of Murcia, José Luis Mendoza, talked about the importance of sport for the values ​​it treasures and the relevant role of the athlete as a diffuser of them, being examples followed by the whole society and have special influence on young people. In it they talked about the international relevance that UCAM has in promoting sport and the trajectory of its different teams and Olympic athletes. In addition, the Pope gave his express support to the project of the Spanish Olympic Committee, in collaboration with UCAM, with which he wants to promote sport among the refugees of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR), with sports and technical facilities.

José Luis Mendoza presented Pope Francis with a UCAM Murcia Basketball Club shirt and another from UCAM Murcia Club de Fútbol, ​​and he also signed a shirt for each team, which its president has brought to Murcia and has offered to the clubs and their fans.

For Pope Francis «it is important to carry, communicate this joy that sport transmits, which is none other than discovering the potentialities of the person, which call us to reveal the beauty of creation and of the human being himself, since he is made in the image and likeness of God ». On the occasion of the publication of the document ‘Give the best of oneself’, on the Christian perspective of sport and the human person, prepared by the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, Pope Francis wrote a message in which highlighted the role of the Church in this field, stating that “sport is a very rich source of values ​​and virtues that help us improve as people”, hence encourage «that those who are part of the world of sport are an example in virtues like generosity, humility, sacrifice, perseverance and joy ”.